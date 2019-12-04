Porter posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.

Porter was able to reach double-digit scoring for the third time this season. The 19-year-old's shooting has not been a bright spot for him this season, as he's making 39.3 percent of his field goals and 23.8 percent of his threes. With Cleveland in a rebuilding year, it will look to develop Porter; however, it will be hard for the Cavs to increase his playing time as long as his shooting remains inconsistent.