Porter (knee) is considered probable for Monday's game against Detroit.

The Cavs haven't said much about Porter since he was diagnosed with a sprained left knee early in the month, but it appears he'll have a good chance to get back on the floor Monday. Even if he's ultimately held out, Porter was given a four-to-six-week timetable as of Jan. 9, so he's well ahead of that initial estimation.

