Porter scored a team-high 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 123-105 loss to the Knicks.

Making his first career start with Kevin Love (back) and Larry Nance (thumb) sidelined, Porter set a new career high in scoring -- he's only scored in double digits once in his first 11 NBA games -- while nearly doubling the number of three-pointers he's drained on the season. It's not clear when either of the two forwards might return to the Cavs' lineup, so Porter could see an increased workload again Wednesday in Miami.