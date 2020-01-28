Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Questionable vs. Pels
Porter is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against New Orleans.
The designation is likely precautionary, as the Cavs enter the second game of a back-to-back set. Porter made his return to action Monday night after missing a string of games with a sprained right ankle. He finished with nine points, three steals and one rebound across 16 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...