Coach John Beilein said last week that he doesn't expect Porter to play in any of the Cavaliers' summer-league contests while he contends with a hip flexor injury, Chris Fedor of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "No, I don't expect [Porter to play]," Beilein said.

Porter apparently picked up the injury in a pre-draft workout, so the Cavaliers will play it safe with the rookie, who was selected with the final pick of the first round June 20. The USC product still made the trip with the Cavaliers to both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas for summer league, allowing him to gain some familiarity with the organization ahead of training camp. Porter isn't expected to face any restrictions by the time camp begins.