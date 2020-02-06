Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Scores 13 in 31 minutes
Porter provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.
Porter matched his career high in minutes and reached double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game. The 19-year-old rookie figures to continue earning plenty of minutes as the season carries on, but expecting consistency might be a tough ask.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...