Porter provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Thunder.

Porter matched his career high in minutes and reached double figures in scoring for the fifth straight game. The 19-year-old rookie figures to continue earning plenty of minutes as the season carries on, but expecting consistency might be a tough ask.