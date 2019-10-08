Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Scores 16 points in first game
Porter finished with 16 points 7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 120-89 preseason victory over San Lorenzo.
Porter, much like Darius Garland, looked reasonably comfortable in his debut for the Cavaliers. His exact role is unclear but given the Cavaliers lack of talent, he figures to be a part of the rotation right out of the gate. Both he and Garland have a demonstrated ability to score the basketball and so it will be the other numbers that are more of a question. Garland is likely the safer bet with a final pick but Porter is worth monitoring, especially in deeper formats.
