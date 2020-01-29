Porter produced 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Pelicans.

After having been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, Porter scored at least 20 for the second time through 36 appearances, and he has reached double figures in nine of his last 18 games. Through his first 18 games he reached double figures just once, so it's clear Porter is becoming more comfortable as the campaign progresses.