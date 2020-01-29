Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Scores 21 in 26 minutes
Porter produced 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 loss to the Pelicans.
After having been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, Porter scored at least 20 for the second time through 36 appearances, and he has reached double figures in nine of his last 18 games. Through his first 18 games he reached double figures just once, so it's clear Porter is becoming more comfortable as the campaign progresses.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...