Porter pitched in nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three steals, one rebound and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 115-100 win over the Pistons.

Porter returned to the rotation following a 10-game absence with a sprained left knee and posted a quality line in limited minutes. It's the fourth time through 35 appearances that he has amassed three swipes, and Porter has been a pleasant surprise and could find himself more involved here in the second half of the campaign, particularly if the team swings a trade or two before the deadline.