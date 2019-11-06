Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Serves one-game ban
Porter served his one-game suspension Tuesday night against Boston.
The rookie was suspended one game for making contact with an official during Sunday's game against Dallas. He'll be eligible to make his return to the court Friday night when the Cavs travel to the nation's capital to take on the Wizards. Through his first six NBA games, Porter is averaging 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 17.8 minutes.
