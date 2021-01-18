The Cavs are expected to trade or release Porter following an incident in the locker room Friday, Jason Lloyd and Joe Vardon of The Athletic report.

The second-year guard has not played this season due to a personal issue, but he rejoined the team late last week and was on the bench in street clothes for Friday's game against the Knicks. At some point Friday night, Porter reportedly grew angry that the Cavs had given his old locker to recent addition Taurean Prince, and it led to an altercation between Porter and GM Koby Altman. This looks to be the final straw for Cleveland, which has attempted to help Porter with his off-court issues but is now actively looking to move on from the 20-year-old, who averaged 10.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 23.2 minutes as a rookie. Talent-wise, Porter has plenty of upside, but the Cavs will likely have difficulty getting value in return given his temperament and non-basketball concerns.