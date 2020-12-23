site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Sitting out opener
Porter (personal) has been ruled out for Wednesday's season opener against Charlotte.
The 20-year-old has been away from the team for the past couple weeks and is unavailable for the first game of the season. It's unclear when Porter is expected to retake the court.
