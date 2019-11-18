Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Starting Monday
Porter will start Monday versus New York, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Porter, who will be making his first career start in place of the injured Kevin Love (back), will likely seize a larger role in Monday's contest. The rookie is currently averaging 18.9 minutes throughout the first 11 games this season.
