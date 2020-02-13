Porter scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Hawks.

The teenage rookie got some extra run late in the blowout -- his 32 minutes were a career high -- but Porter has been rolling since the end of January. He's scored in double digits in seven straight games, averaging 16.1 points, 2.9 boards, 2.4 assists and 2.3 threes in 27.7 minutes a night over that stretch, and he's emerging as the Cavs' primary backcourt option on the second unit.