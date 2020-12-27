site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Still out due to personal issue
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Porter (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Porter will miss both games of a back-to-back for Cleveland as he continues to deal with a personal issue. Cedi Osman will continue to see an expanded role due to the 20-year-old's absence.
