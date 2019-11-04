Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Suspended for one game
Porter was suspended for one game after making contact with an official during Sunday's matchup against Dallas, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
Porter will be required to sit out of Tuesday's contest against Boston as a result. He'll be eligible to return Friday in Washington.
