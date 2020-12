The Cavaliers exercised Porter's (personal) $1.78 million team option for 2021-22 on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

In addition to Porter, the Cavaliers exercised the third-year options for Darius Garland and Dylan Windler, while Collin Sexton's fourth-year option was also picked up. Porter won't be available Wednesday's season opener versus the Hornets, and his timeline to rejoin the Cavaliers remains unclear while he continues to deal with a personal matter.