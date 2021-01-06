Porter (personal) is out for the remainder of the Cavaliers' road trip and the team won't bring him back "until they believe he is emotionally ready to return and has done enough away-from-the-court self-care," Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Both the organization and Porter have been quiet about his absence, but there's reason to believe it has to do in some part with his arrest in mid-November and related personal challenges. According to Fedor, "Until [the team] feels comfortable and see what they need out of Porter, he will not play. It's as simple -- and complicated -- as that."