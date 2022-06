Diop was selected by the Cavaliers with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Diop, a towering big man from Senegal, has been playing in the ACB league in Spain. Profiling as a traditional, rim-running big, he'll join a frontcourt rotation of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love -- that is, if he joins the Cavs in 2022-23.