Cleveland recalled Diop from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Monday.

Diop was assigned to the Charge and later recalled but didn't get to make his season debut in NBA or G League action, having just been removed from the injury report. The center, who has moved between parent and affiliate teams during the final stages of his recovery from a knee issue, is now available to provide backup while Evan Mobley (toe) is sidelined, though he's still behind Jarrett Allen and Thomas Bryant on the depth chart.