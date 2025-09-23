Hayes and the Cavaliers agreed to a deal Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The specifics of the deal have yet to be reported, but this could be an invitation to a training camp. Hayes last spent time with the Nets during the 2024-25 regular season, posting averages of 9.0 points, 5.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds in six appearances. Hayes could be an option to provide depth in the backcourt behind Lonzo Ball with Darius Garland (toe) sidelined to begin the season.