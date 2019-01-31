The Cavaliers recalled Simmons from the G League's Canton Charge on Thursday.

Simmons suited up for Canton in their 94-86 loss to the Maine Red Claws on Wednesday, finishing with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 33 minutes. He'll likely stick around with the Cavaliers for their next game Saturday against the Mavericks while he continues to play on a 10-day deal.