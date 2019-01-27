Cavaliers' Kobi Simmons: Inks 10-day deal
Simmons inked a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday.
The 10-day stint will provide Simmons with a small window to prove his staying power. Simmons has started all but one his 30 games in the G League this season. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
