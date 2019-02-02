Cavaliers' Kobi Simmons: Recalled from G League
Simmons was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Simmons has appeared in 32 games for the Canton Charge this season, averaging 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.2 minutes. He will be available for Saturday's NBA game against the Mavericks. He signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on Jan. 27 but has yet to see NBA action.
