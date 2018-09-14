Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Cavaliers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons has a chance to provide depth at the guard positions for the Cavaliers this season but won't likely ever be slotted into a recurring role in the rotation. The 21-year-old averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 assists on 20.1 minutes per game over 32 outings with the Grizzlies last year.