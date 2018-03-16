Korver poured in 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The veteran sharpshooter logged another start in place of J.R. Smith and once again put it to good use, generating his third straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. Korver's marksmanship has been off the charts during that sample, as he's drained 65.4 percent of his 26 attempts, including 63.2 percent of his 19 tries from distance. The 15-year pro's performances over his first pair of games with the first unit figure to keep him in that role for the moment, especially given the Cavaliers' need for consistent offense beyond LeBron James' massive contributions.