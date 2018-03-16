Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Another strong starting effort in loss
Korver poured in 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The veteran sharpshooter logged another start in place of J.R. Smith and once again put it to good use, generating his third straight double-digit scoring effort in the process. Korver's marksmanship has been off the charts during that sample, as he's drained 65.4 percent of his 26 attempts, including 63.2 percent of his 19 tries from distance. The 15-year pro's performances over his first pair of games with the first unit figure to keep him in that role for the moment, especially given the Cavaliers' need for consistent offense beyond LeBron James' massive contributions.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 22 points in start•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Continues toughing out foot injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Bothered by foot injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drops 11 points Monday•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...