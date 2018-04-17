Korver (illness) particpated in Tuesday's practice, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Korver was held out of Monday's practice while nursing an illness, but it looks like the one day off is all he needed to get back on the floor Tuesday. Korver played just four minutes in the team's Game 1 loss to the Pacers on Sunday, but head coach Tyronn Lue did say that the sharpshooter would play more in Game 2. Expect an official update on Korver's status to come at some point Wednesday morning.