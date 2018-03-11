Korver said he aggravated a right foot bruise during Friday's loss to the Clippers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Korver's been dealing with the bruise for more than a week. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Korver might not play Sunday against the Lakers and Korver acknowledged it was a possibility he'd miss the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories