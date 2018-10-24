Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Cavs may explore trades
The Cavaliers could look to trade Korver at some point this season, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Korver has played just 19 minutes through the Cavs' first three games and looks to be on the outside looking in at the regular rotation as the Cavs' season begins to look more and more like a rebuilding year. Vardon writes that the Cavs are "widely expected to trade [Korver] to a contender in need of shooting", but when a potential deal could go down remains to be seen.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be sidelined Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Influential play continues in Game Four victory•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Perfect from the field in Game Three win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Coming off bench in Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Struggles from distance in Game 1 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Posts solid scoring tally in Game 3 win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times