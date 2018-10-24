The Cavaliers could look to trade Korver at some point this season, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Korver has played just 19 minutes through the Cavs' first three games and looks to be on the outside looking in at the regular rotation as the Cavs' season begins to look more and more like a rebuilding year. Vardon writes that the Cavs are "widely expected to trade [Korver] to a contender in need of shooting", but when a potential deal could go down remains to be seen.