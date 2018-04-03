Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Cleared to play Tuesday
Korver (foot) will play during Tuesday's tilt against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Korver has missed the past seven games as the result of a combination of taking time away from basketball due to the death of his brother and recovering from a foot injury. There's no word of Korver needing to be on a minutes restriction, so it's possible they'll throw him back into mid-20s minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Out again Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Rejoins team, still unable to play•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will remain out Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Listed as out Sunday•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...