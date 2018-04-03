Korver (foot) will play during Tuesday's tilt against the Raptors, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Korver has missed the past seven games as the result of a combination of taking time away from basketball due to the death of his brother and recovering from a foot injury. There's no word of Korver needing to be on a minutes restriction, so it's possible they'll throw him back into mid-20s minutes.

