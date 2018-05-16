Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Coming off bench in Game 2
Korver will shift to a bench role for Game 2 against the Celtics on Tuesday, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
After the Cavaliers took a loss in Game 1 over the weekend, coach Ty Lue will now shift to a bigger lineup that features LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt. As a result, Korver heads back to the bench in the corresponding move. Korver struggled in the series opener, notching just five points and five rebounds across 23 minutes. Despite the demotion, Korver's minutes shouldn't decrease much, if at all.
