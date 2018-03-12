Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Continues toughing out foot injury
Korver (foot) managed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.
The veteran sharpshooter continues to play through a foot issue, and Sunday's scoring total actually represented his best over the first six games of March. It's been an interesting month thus far for Korver, who's performances have ranged from a pair of scoreless efforts to double-digit point tallies in two other contests. While his production fluctuates as a function of his bench role and sometimes spotty shooting, he retains some value for his offensive contributions.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Bothered by foot injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drops 11 points Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Leads bench with 18 points•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Erupts for season-high 30 in Friday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...