Korver (foot) managed 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 28 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran sharpshooter continues to play through a foot issue, and Sunday's scoring total actually represented his best over the first six games of March. It's been an interesting month thus far for Korver, who's performances have ranged from a pair of scoreless efforts to double-digit point tallies in two other contests. While his production fluctuates as a function of his bench role and sometimes spotty shooting, he retains some value for his offensive contributions.