Korver is dealing with a sore foot and could miss the next two games, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Korver, who has dealt with foot issues since joining the Cavaliers, missed Monday's practice as a result of the injury. He's headed for further evaluation, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding the severity of the issue. Cleveland is already dealing with a few injuries, so if Korver is unable to play during the team's upcoming back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday, look for David Nwaba, Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood to benefit from some increased run.