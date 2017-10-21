Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drills five threes Friday
Korver finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Bucks.
Korver is no stranger to catching fire from distance. He recorded four games last season with at least five threes and shot 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. That said, he can probably be avoided in almost all fantasy formats, as he does little other than shoot threes and may not see as much playing time as he did last season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Scores 11 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will draw the start Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Agrees to three-year deal with Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Stays hot in Game 4 with 18 points•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drills four threes in Game 3•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Hits three treys in return to action•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....