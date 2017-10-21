Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Drills five threes Friday

Korver finished with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 19 minutes during Friday's 116-97 win over the Bucks.

Korver is no stranger to catching fire from distance. He recorded four games last season with at least five threes and shot 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. That said, he can probably be avoided in almost all fantasy formats, as he does little other than shoot threes and may not see as much playing time as he did last season.