Korver recorded 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Monday's 112-90 victory over the Pistons.

With all the new additions, it's easy to forget the role Korver still has with this team. He led all Cavs with a 20 plus-minus differential and nailed 50 percent of his threes on the night. His sharpshooting ability allows him to heat up in a hurry, something the Cavs could always use when they enter a drought on the offensive side of the ball.