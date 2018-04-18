Korver will enter the starting five for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

After losing Game 1 at home, coach Tyronn Lue is opting to switch up his starting five, putting more three-point shooting around LeBron James. Korver is still recovering from a foot injury, which limited him to four minutes in Game 1, but coach Lue noted earlier in the day that he "may not listen" to a minutes limit for Korver if it exists.