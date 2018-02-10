Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Erupts for season-high 30 in Friday's win
Korver scored 30 points (9-16 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-107 win over the Hawks.
The veteran sharpshooter hadn't scored more than 20 points in a game since early November and had only hit for double digits three times in the last 13 games, but with the Cavs' roster depleted due to the front office's flurry of trade-deadline deals, Korver seized an opportunity and produced season highs in points and threes. With the reinforcements expected to suit up Sunday in Boston, though, Korver is highly unlikely to repeat this performance any time soon.
