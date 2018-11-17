Korver expects to return Monday against the Pistons, the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Korver has missed the last two games with a sore foot, but he's making strong progress and expects to be back in the mix Monday night. Even with his workload picking up prior to the injury, the veteran sharpshooter is an afterthought in fantasy leagues, though he could have slightly increased value later on if he's dealt to a better basketball situation.