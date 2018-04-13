Korver's (foot) injury is "improving", according to coach Tyronn Lue, though he should tentatively be considered questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against Indiana, Jeff Schudel of The News-Herald reports.

Korver was rested during the final game of the regular season due to a foot injury that's been bothering him since March. There's not much indication one way or another if he'll be ready for the first game of the playoffs. More word could arrive following Saturday's practice.