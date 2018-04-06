Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Leads bench with 13 on Thursday
Korver scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds and a block in 22 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Wizards.
After managing only three points in 14 minutes in his first game back from a foot injury Tuesday, Korver looked more like his usual self in this one. The Cavs are still trying to find a second unit that works, but the veteran sharpshooter could end up being one of its primary scoring threats over the final games of the regular season and into the playoffs rather than moving back into the starting five.
