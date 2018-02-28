Korver scored 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go with two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 win against Brooklyn.

After scoring less than 10 points in five straight games, Korver led the bench with 18 points Tuesday against Brooklyn. The three-point specialist sank 4-of-7 three-pointers, the most for Korver since his seven three-pointers during his 30 point performance on February 9. Shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc for the season, his role is very much defined as a long range shooter from the bench. Cleveland needs all the complementary scoring it can get after making many roster changes in the past month.

