Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Leads Cavs from bench
Korver scored a team-high 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 102-95 loss to the Timberwolves.
The 37-year-old can still be deadly from beyond the arc, and Korver set new season highs in points and made three-pointers in the losing effort. Given his age and relatively affordable contract, which runs through 2019-20, it wouldn't be surprising to see him be the next veteran to leave Cleveland if a contending club is looking to bolster their second-unit shooting.
