Korver had 21 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 loss to the Pistons.

Korver was hot late in the game, helping keep the Cavaliers close enough to make it interesting. With Kevin Love (foot) sitting this one out, the Cavaliers needed all the help they could get on the offensive end of the floor. Korver still has the ability to score the ball when the stars align but this performance does not put him on the radar in anything but the deepest of leagues.