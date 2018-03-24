Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Listed as out Sunday
Korver (personal) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Brooklyn.
Korver remains away from the team following the death of his brother, and Sunday will mark his third consecutive absence. The Cavs certainly won't rush Korver back, and the veteran should be considered questionable to return Tuesday in Miami or Wednesday in Charlotte.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Still away from team•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will play Monday vs. Bucks•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Will be game-time decision•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Questionable Monday with sore foot•
-
Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Won't play vs. Bulls•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...