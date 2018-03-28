Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Listed as out Wednesday
Korver (personal) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Korver remains away from the team following the death of his brother and the Cavaliers are going to give him as much time as he needs to be with friends and family. With the Cavaliers slated to take the court again Friday against the Pelicans, it's unclear if Korver will ultimately rejoin the team prior to it.
