Korver is not listed on the Cavs' injury report ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers.

Korver missed practice Monday due to an illness, but he returned for Tuesday's session and looks to be good to go Wednesday night The 37-year-old played just four minutes in Sunday's Game 1 blowout, but coach Ty Lue intimated that Korver would likely hold a larger role in Game 2, particularly given how poorly the Cavs shot the ball from three in the loss.