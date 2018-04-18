Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Not on Cavs' injury report
Korver is not listed on the Cavs' injury report ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pacers.
Korver missed practice Monday due to an illness, but he returned for Tuesday's session and looks to be good to go Wednesday night The 37-year-old played just four minutes in Sunday's Game 1 blowout, but coach Ty Lue intimated that Korver would likely hold a larger role in Game 2, particularly given how poorly the Cavs shot the ball from three in the loss.
