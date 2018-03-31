Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Out again Sunday
Korver (foot) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Korver has missed the past six games -- the first five due to the death of his brother, and the most recent game Friday due to a sore foot. The sore foot will keep him out once more Sunday. His next chance to take the floor will arrive Tuesday against Toronto.
