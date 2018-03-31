Korver (foot) is out for Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Korver has missed the past six games -- the first five due to the death of his brother, and the most recent game Friday due to a sore foot. The sore foot will keep him out once more Sunday. His next chance to take the floor will arrive Tuesday against Toronto.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories