Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Korver (foot) is out Wednesday against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Korver will miss his second straight game Wednesday as he continues to nurse foot soreness. In his absence, J.R. Smith, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and David Nwaba are candidates to see extra run on the wing.
