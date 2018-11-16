Cavaliers' Kyle Korver: Participates in shooting drills
Korver (foot) will "slowly be worked back into things" and expects to play Monday, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Korver, who has missed the last two games due to foot soreness, participated in shooting drills Friday and seemed to be getting up-to-speed again. The Cavaliers will slowly work the veteran back into the rotation and Korver may likely see action Monday at Detroit.
