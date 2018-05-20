Korver contributed 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 3Pt), and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 116-86 victory over Boston.

Korver hit all four of his three-point attempts on his way to 14 points in Saturday's comfortable 30 point victory. This is about as good as it gets for Korver as he is basically a three-point specialist in both fantasy and reality. He will need to keep his hot hand on Monday if the Cavaliers are to head back to Boston tied at 2-2.